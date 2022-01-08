Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,563,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

PZZA opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.47.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

