Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPTX stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. JMP Securities lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

