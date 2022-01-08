Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $432,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $101.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.90 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

