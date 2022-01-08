Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Alteryx worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.10.

NYSE:AYX opened at $57.89 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

