Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $260.43 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.