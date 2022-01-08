Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 460 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Plexus worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

Shares of PLXS opened at $95.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.14. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

