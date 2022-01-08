Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 211 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.