Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF comprises 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPHY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.

