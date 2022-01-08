Condor Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IWP stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

