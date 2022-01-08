Condor Capital Management Purchases 1,185 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Condor Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after acquiring an additional 106,440 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 195.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 116,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 69,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $158.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

