Condor Capital Management Has $5.54 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,640.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $530.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $380.64 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

