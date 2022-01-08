Condor Capital Management Grows Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,528 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned about 2.31% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,605,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 453.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 102,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth $2,480,000.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.