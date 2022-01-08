Condor Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.8% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $5,602,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

