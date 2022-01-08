Condor Capital Management Buys 1,052 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $290.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

