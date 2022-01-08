Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 1.60% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of SMB opened at $17.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

