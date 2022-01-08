Condor Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.87.

TSLA stock opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,074.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $854.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

