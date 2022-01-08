Condor Capital Management Acquires 3,504 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day moving average is $116.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

