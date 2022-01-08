Concord Wealth Partners Sells 931 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

CTSH opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

