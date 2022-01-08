Concord Wealth Partners Sells 561 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $79.27 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

