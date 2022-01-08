Concord Wealth Partners Sells 465 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.