Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,452 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.80 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

