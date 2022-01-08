Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 628 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Discovery were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Discovery by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,673,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,239,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Discovery by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.