Concord Wealth Partners Has $44,000 Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exelon were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

EXC opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

