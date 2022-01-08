Concord Wealth Partners Has $35,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,922,000 after buying an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after buying an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $682.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $661.69 and a 200-day moving average of $622.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

