Concord Wealth Partners Has $102,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

Shares of IQV opened at $262.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.76.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

