Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.54 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

