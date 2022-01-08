Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $70,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.