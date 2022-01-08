Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 428,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.