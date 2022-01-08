Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 188.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $32,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 418,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 416,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

