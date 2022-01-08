Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $66.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.