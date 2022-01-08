Comparing Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32% Eyenovia N/A -200.90% -69.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Eyenovia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyenovia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eyenovia has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.16%. Given Eyenovia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Eyenovia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.37) -14.78 Eyenovia $2.00 million 51.56 -$19.77 million ($0.78) -4.65

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eyenovia. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eyenovia beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine. The firm is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression, and mydriasis. The company was founded by Sean Ianchulev on March 12, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

