Comparing H-CYTE (HCYT) & Its Rivals

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 199 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare H-CYTE to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for H-CYTE and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1032 4225 7684 206 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.68%. Given H-CYTE’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -2.13 H-CYTE Competitors $1.16 billion $85.04 million 1.61

H-CYTE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -706.09% -66.92% -17.48%

Summary

H-CYTE competitors beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

