Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Shares of WHR opened at $233.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $176.28 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

