Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.76.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $625.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

