Community Financial Services Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $562.79 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $494.45 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $650.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

