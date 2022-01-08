Community Financial Services Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $211.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.08.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

