Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 55,325 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

