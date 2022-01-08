Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 438 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.