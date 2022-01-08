Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.21 and a 200-day moving average of $327.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

