Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $891,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $274,000.

DNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

NYSE:DNA opened at $6.82 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

