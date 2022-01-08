Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $879,000 Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBCV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

FBCV opened at $29.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

