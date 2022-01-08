Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
CRZBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.94 on Friday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
