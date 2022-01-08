Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

CRZBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.94 on Friday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

