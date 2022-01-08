Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 2.58% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $139.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $109.99 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.73.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.