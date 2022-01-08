Commerce Bank Sells 5,542 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $49,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

Shares of COST opened at $544.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.95. The company has a market capitalization of $241.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

