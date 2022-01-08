Commerce Bank Sells 44,433 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,290,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,433 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $372,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

