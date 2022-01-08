Commerce Bank Sells 17,822 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,822 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $55,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $115.14 and a 1 year high of $200.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.81.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

