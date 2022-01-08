Commerce Bank Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $151,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.3% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

