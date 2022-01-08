Commerce Bank Purchases 6,332 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $80,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

