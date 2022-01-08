Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of CERN opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

