Commerce Bank Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.64.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

